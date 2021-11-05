Anas' 1st Goal Scores OT Win for T-Birds
November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-0-2-0) extended their point streak to eight games and received first goals from two key players in a 3-2 overtime win over the Hershey Bears (4-1-2-1) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center.
The visiting Bears, who entered two points behind Springfield in the Atlantic Division, jumped to an early lead thanks to a fourth-line tally by Kody Clark. The winger parked himself outside Charlie Lindgren's crease and shuffled a rebound from a Lucas Johansen shot in behind the T-Birds goalie to make it a 1-0 game just 2:33 into the game.
Springfield had a chance to tie the score almost instantaneously on the first power play of the night, and while it went unsuccessfully, the T-Birds used the man advantage to tally just seconds after its conclusion. After Scott Perunovich worked the puck off the wall on the right side, he slid a pass into the slot area to a waiting Matthew Peca. Peca, in turn, made a beautiful spin maneuver to hit Nathan Todd in the right circle, and the winger beat a sliding Zach Fucale to tie the score just 2:22 after the Clark goal.
Fucale and Lindgren were the stars of the show from that point forward in period one, with Fucale coming up with the highlight-reel save of the game on a Hugh McGing breakaway bid with just over eight minutes left on the first-period clock.
Penalty kills would be perfect for both clubs until the later stages of the second when Springfield capitalized in the final second of a man advantage to take the lead for the first time. Todd drove wide on the left-wing side before dropping a pass into the area surrounding the crease. Nolan Stevens came crashing down the center lane and got just enough of a forehand bid to trickle the loose puck across the goal line to make it a 2-1 game. Todd and Perunovich each picked up their second point of the night with the helpers.
The Bears outshot the T-Birds all night and eventually pulled even at the 16:38 mark of the final period when Cody Franson surprised Lindgren with a snap shot from the top of the right circle that slipped between the goalie's legs to force overtime, 2-2.
After dropping their first two 3-in-3 overtimes this season, the Thunderbirds got the third time to be the charm as Sam Anas took a feed from Perunovich, danced to the middle around a Bears defender, and snapped a wrist shot under the crossbar to pick up his first as a Thunderbird and seal the T-Birds' sixth win in their first eight contests.
Springfield tries to roll over the momentum on Saturday night when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
