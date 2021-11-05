Amerks Reading Power Play Program Returns for 16th Season in 2021-22

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and the Monroe County Library System are once again partnering to provide the "Reading Power Play", which teams Amerks players with local public librarians in support of reading. The popular program returns for its 16th season in 2021-22 following a one-year hiatus in 2020-21.

In compliance with American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, this year's program will be conducted in a virtual format only and will include seven events. The program gets underway on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Amerks forward Ryan Scarfo.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Amerks and for the return of the Reading Power Play series for our communities," said Monroe County Library System Associate Director Adam Traub. "This partnership continues to foster an appreciation for reading and sports, encouraging kids to play using body and mind. Reading books aloud to children in person or virtually stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. The Amerks act as all-around role models by giving the kids the opportunity to see them both on and off the ice."

All participants will be required to register in advance of each event by visiting www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay. Information on how to access the Zoom calls will be distributed to all registrants the afternoon of each scheduled event using the e-mail address provided at the time of registration.

Traditionally, the Reading Power Play involves Amerks players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a brief hockey demonstration while also discussing the importance of reading. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose as well as complimentary tickets for each youth in attendance.

For this season, however, raffle items and other team merchandise won by participants during each event will be available for pick-up at their local community's library. Additionally, the Amerks will distribute a digital complimentary ticket offer to all participants following each event using the e-mail address provided at the time of registration. Fans can redeem the offer for select upcoming Amerks home games this season with the option to purchase additional tickets at a special low rate.

In keeping with tradition, the Amerks will continue to select two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 20 against the Laval Rocket. Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing. In accordance with current AHL protocols, winners will not be able to participate in the ceremonial puck-drop prior to the game.

The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 8 to Monday, Jan. 24. A complete reading program schedule is available online at www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay.

For more information on the reading program or other community events, please contact the Amerks Public Relations department at (585) 454-5335.

2021-22 Amerks Reading Power Play Schedule*

Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

*schedule is subject to change

