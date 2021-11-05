Marlies Head to Rochester to Kick off Road Weekend

The Toronto Marlies are back on the road this weekend, starting with a game in Rochester on Friday night. A big two points are up for grabs as the 4-3 Marlies sit just two points back of the 5-2 Americans.

Both teams are coming off wins against the Belleville Senators. The Marlies defeated the Sens 5-2 in their last game on Saturday, while the Amerks' found themselves in the win column against Belleville on Wednesday after a 4-3 victory. Both teams enter Friday's matchup on a high note. The Marlies have won their last two games, while Rochester are riding a three-game winning streak.

A player to watch on the Amerks' side is Jack Quinn. Quinn was named the AHL's rookie of the month for October, and leads the team in scoring with 12 points so far. On the Marlies side, Josh Ho-Sang leads the team with five goals, including three in his last two games played.

Puck drops at 7:05 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

