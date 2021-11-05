Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators
November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-1-2 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Senators took control of the opening frame starting with a shorthanded tally from Jake Lucchini at 4:36, a marker from Erik Brannstrom at 14:29 and Kole Sherwood's goal at 15:52 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-0. Following a scoreless second period, Belleville's Cole Reinhardt scored a power-play tally at 8:43 followed by an empty-net goal from Scott Sabourin at 13:03 to push the score to 5-0. Carson Meyer broke the Senators shutout bid at 14:42 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Tyler Sikura, but Belleville's Parker Kelly responded with a marker at 17:57. Brendan Gaunce converted on the man advantage at 19:27 with helpers from Meyer and Thomas Schemitsch, but the Monsters late effort fell short with the final score landing at 6-2.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 21 saves in defeat while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 23 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host the Belleville Senators for the final rematch of the season on Saturday, November 6, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 2 - - 2
BEL 3 0 3 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 1/7 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
BEL 27 1/4 6/7 26 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 21 5 0-2-2
BEL Sogaard W 23 2 2-2-0
Cleveland Record: 4-2-1-2, 4th North Division
Belleville Record: 3-6-0-0, 7th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021
- Penguins Drop 6-2 Decision to Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Outscore Islanders 7-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anas' 1st Goal Scores OT Win for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Force Overtime Late in 3-2 Sudden-Death Loss at Springfield - Hershey Bears
- Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 6-3 - Utica Comets
- 5 THINGS: HEAT vs. ABB - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Reading Power Play Program Returns for 16th Season in 2021-22 - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Recall D Rosen, Loan F Joshua to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Heat's Gallant Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Defenseman Jacob MacDonald Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 5 & 6 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- TJ Tynan Recalled by Kings - Ontario Reign
- Heat Host Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting Friday - Stockton Heat
- Capitals Recall Aliaksei Protas from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Head to Rochester to Kick off Road Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Isles Face Wolf Pack, T-Birds - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Return to Cleveland for Promotion-Packed Homestand vs. Belleville
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kevin Stenlund from Monsters
- Dave Grohl Announced as Cleveland Rocks Night Bobblehead on January 29