Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators

November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-1-2 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Senators took control of the opening frame starting with a shorthanded tally from Jake Lucchini at 4:36, a marker from Erik Brannstrom at 14:29 and Kole Sherwood's goal at 15:52 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-0. Following a scoreless second period, Belleville's Cole Reinhardt scored a power-play tally at 8:43 followed by an empty-net goal from Scott Sabourin at 13:03 to push the score to 5-0. Carson Meyer broke the Senators shutout bid at 14:42 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Tyler Sikura, but Belleville's Parker Kelly responded with a marker at 17:57. Brendan Gaunce converted on the man advantage at 19:27 with helpers from Meyer and Thomas Schemitsch, but the Monsters late effort fell short with the final score landing at 6-2.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 21 saves in defeat while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 23 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host the Belleville Senators for the final rematch of the season on Saturday, November 6, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 - - 2

BEL 3 0 3 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 1/7 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

BEL 27 1/4 6/7 26 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 21 5 0-2-2

BEL Sogaard W 23 2 2-2-0

Cleveland Record: 4-2-1-2, 4th North Division

Belleville Record: 3-6-0-0, 7th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.