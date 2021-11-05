Wolf Pack Outscore Islanders 7-4

November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Blade Jenkins scored twice and Anatoli Golyshev extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, but the Bridgeport Islanders (3-4-0-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 7-4 decision to the Hartford Wolf Pack (6-2-1-0) at the XL Center on Friday.

Jenkins, Golyshev and Richard Panik all beat goaltender Keith Kinkaid in the third of 10 meetings this season, while Ty Ronning and Tim Gettinger each scored twice for Hartford. Simon Holmstrom and Otto Koivula both had two assists for the Islanders.

Despite the loss, Bridgeport's special teams was a major bright spot to open the three-game weekend series, going 2-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the kill. The Islanders scored at least one goal in every period, but allowed a season-high seven tallies, including four in the first.

Hartford jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening five minutes and led 4-2 at the first intermission. Tarmo Reunanen began the scoring at the 4:18 mark with his first goal of the season, converting a long-range wrist shot beyond the reaching glove of Jakub Skarek.

Golyshev's fourth goal and fifth point in the last three games tied the contest at 1-1 when he capitalized on the power play at 7:07, just eight seconds after Gettinger went to the box for interference. Austin Czarnik won the ensuing faceoff and eventually set up Andy Andreoff at the goal line for a quick one-time pass to Golyshev in the slot. Golyshev leads the Islanders with five goals on the season.

The Wolf Pack recorded three of the next four goals, including two from Ronning at 11:18 and 19:08 of the period. Both came off giveaways in the Islanders zone, and both beat Skarek's glove at even strength. Jenkins scored his first of the night at 12:25 of the opening period on a brilliant centering feed from Holmstrom, who sprung Jenkins between the circles for a shot off the post and in.

Hartford's Alex Whelan also netted a first-period tally, rushing into the Bridgeport zone and sneaking a shot between Skarek's legs at the 13:54 mark. Skarek was pulled by head coach Brent Thompson during the first intermission and replaced by Cory Schneider. His evening ended with 10 saves on 14 shots.

Panik had the only goal of the second period, coming just 87 seconds into the frame with Jonny Brodzinski in the box for slashing. On the power play, Koivula directed a pass to Mitch Vande Sompel at the blue line, where the fifth-year defenseman ripped a shot towards the net that Panik deflected in. Panik's second goal in three games made it 4-3 after two.

The Wolf Pack eventually got one past Schneider at 7:47 of the final frame and had three of the last four goals to seal the outcome. Gettinger notched two, including an empty netter in the final three minutes, while Tanner Fritz also connected for his second goal of the season. Jenkins' second goal of the night came on Holmstrom's rebound at the 10:24 mark.

Bridgeport dropped to 0-3-0-0 against Hartford this season.

Maverick Night is Tomorrow: The Bridgeport Islanders return to Webster Bank Arena tomorrow for Maverick Night! Grab your Aviators, suit up and get ready for high-altitude fun. A pre-game fan fest on the plaza will feature a live band, food trucks, games, and mascot appearances. Once inside, you will find a photo booth and exclusive flight patch giveaway before the Islanders face the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 20 minutes prior to puck drop.

American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021

