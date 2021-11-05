P-Bruins Back in Win Column with 6-2 Victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Oskar Steen scored two goals, John Moore picked up three assists, and Jon Gillies earned his first win in his first start as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-2, on Friday night. Providence outshot Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 37-31, while going three-for-five on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill. Sixteen of Providence's 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal and 11 P-Bruins recorded at least one point.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

On the win "I think we had a great week of practice and it really showed that the guys cared. They played the right way from the drop of the puck. Things got a little hairy there for a bit and we did a great job of settling down and playing the right way.

"I think Koppanen's play on the goal to Tralmaks was the difference. There were a lot of big, winning moments. I think that's important when you're building an identity and I thought tonight was one of those games where we built an identity. It was fun to watch the guys have some success."

On John Moore's performance

"If anybody has spent any time with John Moore, they can see he's infectious. You want to be around him.

Our coaching staff is very grateful to have him. He took all the guys out for dinner last night and he just consistently shows how much he cares. He's such a high-quality person. For us and for the organization, he's a very, very good defenseman.

"Sometimes when you're in the NHL with all those great players, you can fight your confidence. I think that's one thing Mooresy was fighting a little bit. It seems to me like he's found it. I think this is going to be a place for him to get his game in a place where it needs to be.

"The AHL works in two ways. It's about growing players, but it's also about getting players back to where they've had success. I thought Wags was excellent and I thought Mooresy was phenomenal. They're enjoying playing and that's a huge testament to who those guys are."

STATS

- Oskar Steen scored two goals for the second consecutive game. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is riding a four-game point streak in which he has recorded eight points with five goals and three assists.

- John Moore recorded a three-point game for the second consecutive contest. Moore picked up three assists, all on the power play, after scoring a goal and collecting two assists in his last game.

- Jon Gillies made his P-Bruins debut and stopped 29 of 31 shots to earn his first win with Providence.

- Steven Fogarty scored his first goal as a member of the P-Bruins and added an assist for his first multi- point game of the season.

- Samuel Asselin recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists. He has three points, all assists, in his last two games.

- Chris Wagner scored a goal for the second consecutive game, his third of the season.

- Zach Senyshyn and Eduards Tralmaks both scored their first goals of the season.

- Jakub Lauko, Joona Koppanen, and Jesper Froden each recorded one assist.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania and take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, November 6 at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 8 14

HARTFORD 9 13

HERSHEY 8 11

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 9 11

CHARLOTTE 7 7

PROVIDENCE 8 8

BRIDGEPORT 9 8

LEHIGH VALLEY 8 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 0 1 1 2

