Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 6-3

November 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets remained undefeated in five games this season when they won their second road game of the year against the Syracuse Crunch to start their weekend of three games in three nights on a good note.

The Comets started the scoring in the first period on the man-advantage when Tyce Thompson fired a one-timer into the cage before Syracuse goaltender Huge Alnefelt could get over in time. Thompson's goal, scored at 6:04 from Chase DeLeo and Nate Schnarr, put the Comets up 1-0. It was the Crunch who struck back after a rush into the Comets' zone. Cage Goncalves wrist shot beat Utica netminder, Nico Daws at 8:48 tying the game at 1-1.

During the middle frame, after Daws shined in the net for Utica, the Comets struck for the lead when Jesper Boqvist took a great pass from Graeme Clarke and potted home his first Comets' goal at 9:57. It took less than a minute later for Utica to extend their lead after an odd man rush. Thompson got a fortuitous bounce off his own shot and send the puck right back on net and in for a 3-1 Utica lead. It was Thompson's second of the night, but he wasn't done yet. Thompson registered the team's first hattrick of the year when he struck on a one-timer while the Comets were on the power-play. The goal was scored at 11:48 and assisted by Robbie Russo and DeLeo. The Crunch closed the gap during a power-play after Syracuse forward Charles Hudon blasted a shot that soared through traffic and past Daws at 12:46. The game stood at 4-2 but only for 23 seconds after Arne Talvitie skated down the ice on a short-handed breakaway. Talvitie slid a backhander past a sprawling Alnefelt at 13:09. After 40 minutes of play, a wild second period ended 5-2.

In the final period of regulation, the Crunch scored a power-play goal at 3:57 after Gabrial Dumont deflected a shot past Daws bring ther game to 5-3 for the Comets. But, the Comets answered back as the have all night. DeLeo scored his first of the season after firing the drop pass from Boqvist into back of the net at 13:47. This put the Comets up 6-3. After the final horn sounded, despite being out shot 43 to 27, the Comets remained undefeated in five games this season.

The Comets will make their way back home and play the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Tomrrow's game will begin at 7:30 PM while the Sunday contest begins at 5:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.