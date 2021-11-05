Bears Force Overtime Late in 3-2 Sudden-Death Loss at Springfield

(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears began three games in as many nights on Friday with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Hershey and Springfield will rematch on Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center to conclude the weekend.

Both teams traded goals early in the first period before the game's opening media timeout. Kody Clark tallied for the Chocolate and White at the 2:33 mark after burying the rebound of an initial shot from Lucas Johansen. Riley Sutter, returning to the lineup from a season-starting injury, recorded the secondary assist in his regular season debut.

Only 2:22 later, the Thunderbirds drew even against Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale. Seconds after a successful Bears penalty kill, Nathan Todd scored on the rush for his third goal of the season at 4:55. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-7 Bears in addition to going 2-for-2 on the kill.

The Bears saw two power play opportunities in the middle stanza to Springfield's one, but the Thunderbirds converted on the man-advantage at 15:36. Nolan Stevens tucked home a loose puck an inch across the goal line, which was shortly after confirmed by video review. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-13 Hershey with the T-Birds leading by a 2-1 margin.

Cody Franson extended his point streak to four-straight with a late third period equalizer to force overtime. At the 16:38 mark, Franson's shot from the right point found an opening low to the ice past Springfield goaltender Charlie Lindgren. In the ensuing 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime, Sam Anas scored the game-winner on a highlight reel goal rushing up ice. Final shots on goal totaled 34-22 Hershey. The Bears special teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

