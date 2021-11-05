Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Fredrik Claesson from the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Claesson, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, has played in three games for Syracuse this season and recorded one assist. He has yet to appear with the Lightning in 2021-22.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has played in 161 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay. He has accumulated seven goals and 28 points. Claesson has also skated in 335 career AHL games with Syracuse, Charlotte Checkers and the Binghamton Senators, recording 16 goals and 90 points

