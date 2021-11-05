Heat Host Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting Friday

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (5-0-1-0; 2nd Pacific) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (3-2-2-0; t-3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and via Spreaker.

For the first time, the Stockton Heat face off against the Abbotsford Canucks - the inaugural tilt coming Friday at Stockton Arena. The Heat come into the game riding a five-game win streak, including a 4-1 win over San Jose Wednesday, while Abbotsford has lost the last two. Friday's game is the first of a weekend twin-bill, with the back end coming Saturday at 6 p.m.

WWWWWINNING

For the second consecutive year the Heat have caught fire early, Stockton boasting wins in five straight coming into the weekend. In that span, Stockton has outscored its opponents 23-10 and has won three road games and two on home ice. The Heat have earned at least a point in all six games played this season and are undefeated on the year when finding the back of the net.

AD-EM UP

Adam Ruzicka is piling up the points with five goals and an assist over the past six periods of hockey. The Slovakian centerman now has six three-point games since the start of the 2020-21 season, with the rest of Stockton's roster combining for five in that span, and he is pacing the Heat with four multi-point games on the season. He comes into Friday's action ranked seventh in the AHL in scoring with 10 points on the year.

KILLING SPREE

After a rocky start to the season on the penalty kill the Heat have shown out while down a skater over the past two games, going a perfect 8-for-8 while facing the league's third-ranked power play team in each respective game, last Saturday against Colorado and more recently Wednesday at San Jose. The Canucks have gone 3-for-9 on the man-advantage over their last three contests since an 0-for-7 effort against Henderson on October 22.

AHEAD OF THE GAME

Through six games on the season, Stockton has trailed for a total of four times on the year, lasting a total of 5 minutes and 7 seconds in game time. On the flip side, Stockton has led for 201 minutes and 10 seconds. The Heat have yet to trail at the end of any regulation period this season, the lone loss coming in overtime in the season opener.

WE HAVE HISTORY

The Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate was located in Abbotsford from 2009-10 through 2013-14, playing at the same arena now used by the Canucks. This will be the first all-time meeting between Stockton and the Canucks, and the first time this season that the Heat have played a club from north of the border.

