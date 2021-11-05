TJ Tynan Recalled by Kings

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that forward TJ Tynan has been recalled to Los Angeles.

At the time of his recall, Tynan was leading the AHL with 10 assists, and was second in the league with 13 points. Most recently he had recorded multi-point games in three straight contests, including a season-high three point effort with two goals and an assist in a win at Henderson on Wednesday.

The Orland Park, Ill. native was previously named the AHL's Most Valuable Player after the 2020-21 season where he finished with 35 points in 27 games for the Colorado Eagles. Tyan has played in 19 NHL games during his pro career with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche.

In addition, defenders Kale Clague and Austin Strand were also recalled to LA, while forwards Alex Turcotte and Vladimir Tkachev have been loaned to Ontario.

