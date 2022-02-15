Moose Announce Revised Promotional Game Dates

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that due to previously rescheduled and capacity-limited games, the following adjustments were made to the Manitoba Moose promotional schedule:

The first mini bobblehead giveaway of the 2021-22 season is goaltender Mikhail Berdin! The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead.

The Project 11 Game sees the team highlight mental health and wellness initiatives. Fans will be treated to a surprise guest-host and have a chance to get up and out of their seats with some instructor-led Zumba. The second mini bobblehead giveaway of the 2021-22 season is 2020 Winnipeg Jets 10th overall pick Cole Perfetti! The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Canada Life Centre when the Moose host the Abbotsford Canucks. The Shut Out Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, collects food yearly in support of Harvest Manitoba.

Join the Moose in honouring members of the Canadian military as the regular season home schedule comes to a close. The players will wear special edition jerseys which will be auctioned in support of 17 Wing Family Programs.

All other promotional dates remain the same. To see a full list of the upcoming promotional games please view the Promotional Schedule, and for the complete Moose schedule please visit Full Schedule.

Tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

