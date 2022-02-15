Condors End Homestand Saturday with Hero Night Featuring Thor and Black Widow
February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat Saturday at 7 p.m. on Hero Night featuring Thor and Black Widow. It is the final game of the seven-game homestand and is presented by 23ABC, La Caliente 96.9 FM, and Valley Strong Credit Union. Great seats start at $12!
Fans can dress as their favorite super hero and meet Thor and Black Widow throughout the game. The Condors are 4-1 on the homestand and Saturday is the final home game of February as the Condors look to keep the good times rolling! Overall, the team has just two regulation losses in 20 games!
Join us on the Plaza from 12 - 5 p.m. Saturday for a Houchin Community Blood Bank Blood Drive.
Tyler Benson's game-worn, signed white jersey is up for raffle on Saturday. Anyone, anywhere can win. Tickets are 1 for $5 and 3 for $10.
