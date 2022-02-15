Islanders and Amerks Tangle at 7 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-4-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, tangle with the Rochester Americans (23-15-3-2) for the first time in nearly three years to begin a three-game homestand at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The two teams have not met since Mar. 8, 2019 (1,075 days ago) when Rochester recorded a 5-0 win at Blue Cross Arena. Their last meeting in Bridgeport was Oct. 14, 2018, a 3-2 shootout win for the Amerks. Tonight's game is the first of two meetings during the 2021-22 campaign, with the series concluding in Rochester on Sunday, Mar. 27th.

LAST TIME OUT

The Islanders split a two-game series against the Charlotte Checkers this past weekend, ending with a 2-0 loss at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday night. Ken Appleby (0-3-2) made 35 saves and held the Checkers scoreless for more than 57 minutes, but a power-play tally from Scott Wilson at 17:08 of the third period was the difference. It was the first time Bridgeport has been blanked this season, and the first time overall since Mar. 10, 2021 against Providence.

VIEW FROM ROCHESTER

Seth Appert's team is on a three-game point streak (1-0-1-1) entering tonight's tilt, but has dropped back-to-back games beyond regulation. Rochester earned one point in a 2-1 overtime loss at Hartford on Saturday in the second game of five straight on the road. Nick Boka scored his first AHL goal for the Amerks' only tally, while Aaron Dell (7-1-1) made 24 saves. Rochester sits fourth in the North Division with 51 points in 43 games (.593). They are third in the AHL in goals scored per game (3.51) and boast two of the league's top 15 scorers: Michael Mersch (39 points) and JJ Peterka (38 points).

BACK AND FORTH

The Islanders have rotated wins and losses through their last 12 games, which ties a franchise record. Bridgeport is 6-4-1-1 over that span, beginning with a 5-1 victory against Charlotte on Jan. 8th followed by a shootout loss to the Checkers on Jan. 9th. The team also alternated wins and losses for 12 games from Nov. 12, 2010 - Dec. 4, 2010.

UP THE APPLE TREE

Ken Appleby's .934 save percentage is second among all AHL goaltenders who have played in at least five games this season, and his 2.18 GAA is tied for sixth best in that category. He's made 35 or more saves in three of his five appearances and hasn't allowed more than three goals in an AHL outing this season, despite still looking for his first victory of the year (0-3-2). The 26-year-old from North Bay, ON, was reassigned to Bridgeport from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Feb. 7th. He was an ECHL All-Star this season, and has a 7-9-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .916 save percentage in 17 games with the Railers.

LEADING THE WAY

Chris Terry scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season on Friday in Charlotte, helping Bridgeport grind out a 4-3 win in regulation. It was his second point of the night (1g, 1a) and his team-best fourth goal on the power play. Aside from goals and power-play goals, Terry leads Bridgeport in points (33), shots (128) and multi-point games (8). The Islanders are 6-0-1-1 when Terry collects at least two points in a contest this season.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are 4-2-1-0 against North Division teams... Bridgeport has 27 games remaining in the regular season, fewest in the Eastern Conference... Felix Bibeau was recalled from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this morning... Cory Schneider was recalled by the New York Islanders (NHL) on emergency on Monday... Parker Wotherspoon is fourth in the AHL and leads all defensemen in penalty minutes (90)... Jakub Skarek is fifth among AHL goalies in minutes played (1,500:57).

AFFILIATE UPDATE

New York Islanders (17-19-6); Last: 5-2 L at Calgary, Saturday -- Next: Tonight at Buffalo, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (18-19-2-1); Last: 4-2 W vs. Adirondack, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Utah, 9:10 p.m. ET

