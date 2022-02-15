Reign Falter against Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Condors (20-10-4-3) found the back of the net four times in the second period and earned their first regulation defeat of the Ontario Reign (25-9-3-3) Monday night at Mechanics Bank Arena by a score of 5-1. Martin Frk netted the lone goal for the Reign in defeat in the first, while Jaret Anderson-Dolan extended his current point streak to six games with an assist.

Ontario continues to hold second place in the Pacific Division after 40 games with a total of 56 points and a 0.700 points percentage.

Date: February 14, 2022

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 1 0 0 1

BAK 1 4 0 5

Shots PP

ONT 26 0/6

BAK 29 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Seth Griffith (BAK)

2. Alex Stalock (BAK)

3. Cooper Marody (BAK)

W: Alex Stalock

L: Jacob Ingham

Next Game: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

