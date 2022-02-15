Reign Falter against Bakersfield
February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (20-10-4-3) found the back of the net four times in the second period and earned their first regulation defeat of the Ontario Reign (25-9-3-3) Monday night at Mechanics Bank Arena by a score of 5-1. Martin Frk netted the lone goal for the Reign in defeat in the first, while Jaret Anderson-Dolan extended his current point streak to six games with an assist.
Ontario continues to hold second place in the Pacific Division after 40 games with a total of 56 points and a 0.700 points percentage.
Date: February 14, 2022
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 1 0 0 1
BAK 1 4 0 5
Shots PP
ONT 26 0/6
BAK 29 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Seth Griffith (BAK)
2. Alex Stalock (BAK)
3. Cooper Marody (BAK)
W: Alex Stalock
L: Jacob Ingham
Next Game: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
