IceHogs and Wild Neck-And-Neck Heading into Midweek Matchup

Rockford, IL - The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight against the Iowa Wild at 7PM on a $2 Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday!

Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Mar. 23). Tonight is the eighth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season and it will be an exciting night at the rink!

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs

The IceHogs and Wild enter tonight's contest neck-and-neck in the Central Division standings with the IceHogs sitting in fourth place with a .538 winning percentage through 39 games played. The Wild enter tonight with a .536 winning percentage through 42 games played. An IceHogs weekend sweep of the first place Chicago Wolves on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 helped them jump over the Wild in the standings.

Points on Points on Points

The IceHogs combined for nine goals from five different players in back-to-back games this past weekend. Forward Michal Teply had his second multi-goal game of the season on Friday with the first one coming on Jan. 22 vs. the Texas Stars. Forward Mike Hardman tallied in both games and now has three goals and two assists in his last four games. Defenseman Ian Mitchell also found the back of the net in both games of the home-and-home with Chicago and has four goals in his last four games. Forward Lukas Reichel picked up an assist in each game and has a team-leading 30 points on the season.

Delia Saving the Day

Paired with the offensive production, IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia earned back-to-back wins this weekend after his return from the Chicago Blackhawks. Delia blocked a season-high 43 shots on Friday night to lead Rockford to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves. He was solid between the pipes yet again on Saturday, turning away 33 shots and allowing no goals in the IceHogs shootout win.

Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! The IceHogs are right back in action Wednesday, Feb. 16 as they travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals before facing off in a home-and-home series with the Grand Rapids Griffins this weekend. Buy Tickets

IceHogs Celebrate Frontline Heroes on Sunday vs. Grand Rapids with Player Designer Hat Giveaway

Celebrate our community healthcare heroes on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at the BMO vs. Grand Rapids! The first 1,500 fans receive a special healthcare heroes hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell presented by BMO Harris Bank! The design features a special healthcare heroes patch and custom touches all around the hat by Garrett! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 19-16-3-1, (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 20-17-3-2, (5th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m., 2-1 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m., 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m., 4-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Tues. Feb. 15 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-3-2-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

41-32-7-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

