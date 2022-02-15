Galvas and Soderblom Return to Rockford Ahead of Tonight's Matchup, Morris Recalled to Blackhawks
February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and re-assigned defenseman Jakub Galvas and goaltender Arvid Soderblom to Rockford.
Chicago hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight against the Iowa Wild at 7PM on a Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday! Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN!
If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Mar. 23).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
