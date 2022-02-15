American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday's Laval-Belleville Game
February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Laval Rocket, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Belleville (AHL Game #695) has been postponed.
The Rocket organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
