Henderson Silver Knights to Host Cancer Awareness Night on Wednesday, February 23

February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights and Head Coach Manny Viveiros announced today that the team will be celebrating all fans impacted by cancer with Cancer Awareness night on Wednesday, Feb. 23 when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. To bring awareness to the fight against cancer, the Silver Knights will be wearing exclusive jerseys during the game. The game is sponsored by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT. The auction will conclude in the third period when the clock hits the 10-minute mark. Fans can bid by visiting HSKHFC.givesmart.com or by texting "HSKHFC" to 76278. Jerseys will be available for pick up the following week. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and its cancer awareness initiatives in the community.

Earlier this season, Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer after it was detected through a routine blood test. After taking a leave of absence, he officially returned behind the bench in January 2022.

