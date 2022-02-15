American Hockey League Postpones Wednesday Belleville Sens Game vs Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON -The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Laval Rocket, their game scheduled for Wednesday February 16, 2022, at Belleville (AHL Game #695) has been postponed.

Fans who had tickets approved under the 500-person capacity limit in effect at CAA Arena should hold those tickets until a makeup date it scheduled. Any season ticket holders who had opted out of attending the February 16, 2022, game due to capacity restrictions, will automatically have tickets for the makeup game applied to their account.

Anyone with further questions should contact info@bellevillesens.com.

The Rocket organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, while the Belleville Senators are continuing to follow all local, provincial, and federal COVID-19-related guidelines.

