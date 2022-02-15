Griffins Edge Stars 2-1

Texas Stars center Fredrik Karlstrom vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars center Fredrik Karlstrom vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell behind 2-0 in the first period and couldn't overcome that early deficit in a 2-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Griffins outshot the Stars 13-6 in the opening period and tallied two goals in the process to lead 2-0 after one. Taro Hirose capped off a 3-on-2 rush with a shot from the left circle that beat Adam Scheel. Grand Rapids added to its lead when Jonatan Berggren fired a one-timer from the top of the right circle for a power play goal.

Texas bounced back with the only goal of the second period, when Ty Dellandrea stickhandled toward the net and slid a backhander past Calvin Pickard to make it 2-1. It was Dellandrea's ninth goal of the season.

The Stars had an opportunity to tie the game on a late third period power play, but could muster a goal against Pickard, who stopped 23 of 24 in the win. Scheel stopped 24 of 26 shots in the loss.

The Stars and Griffins meet again Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

