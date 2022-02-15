Game Preview: February 15 at Charlotte
February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins begin a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers tonight. Check out today's GAME PREVIEW for more information.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (19-19-2-3, 43 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Charlotte Checkers (23-18-2-0, 48 pts, 5th in Atlantic Division)
Feb. 15 | 7:00 PM ET | Bojangles Coliseum
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Oct. 17 - CLT 4 WBS 1 Loss
Fri., Nov. 12 - CLT 1 WBS 2 Win
Sat., Nov. 13 - CLT 4 WBS 0 Loss
Tue., Nov. 23 - WBS 3 CLT 2 Win
Wed., Nov. 24 7:00 WBS 3 CLT 4 Loss
Tue., Feb. 15 7:00 WBS - CLT - -
Wed., Feb. 16 7:00 WBS - CLT - -
Wed., Apr. 13 7:05 CLT - WBS - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 15 | Scott Wilson & Zac Dalpe - 17
ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 15 | Logan Hutsko - 20
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 28 | Scott Wilson & Logan Hutsko - 28
PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 54 | Kole Lind - 38
WINS | Alex D'Orio - 6 | Joey Daccord - 8
GAA | Alex D'Orio - 2.67 | Joey Daccord - 2.52
NEWS AND NOTES
WBS Penguins
MATT BARTKOWSKI is appearing in his 400th AHL game tonight.
P.O JOSEPH is tied for first among defensemen with eight goals and tied for 12th with 23 points.
JOSEPH has points in six of his past seven games (5+2=7)
ALEX D'ORIO is tied for 18th with a 2.67 GAA
Charlotte Checkers
Former Penguin SCOTT WILSON has points in 11 of his past 15 games (8+6=14)
KOLE LIND has 12 points (7+5) in his past 12 games.
LOGA HUTSKO is 11th in rookie scoring with 28 points (8+20)
COLE SCHWINDT is tied for 16th in rookie scoring with 25 points (11+14)
