Game Preview: February 15 at Charlotte

February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins begin a two-game set against the Charlotte Checkers tonight. Check out today's GAME PREVIEW for more information.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (19-19-2-3, 43 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Charlotte Checkers (23-18-2-0, 48 pts, 5th in Atlantic Division)

Feb. 15 | 7:00 PM ET | Bojangles Coliseum

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Oct. 17 - CLT 4 WBS 1 Loss

Fri., Nov. 12 - CLT 1 WBS 2 Win

Sat., Nov. 13 - CLT 4 WBS 0 Loss

Tue., Nov. 23 - WBS 3 CLT 2 Win

Wed., Nov. 24 7:00 WBS 3 CLT 4 Loss

Tue., Feb. 15 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Wed., Feb. 16 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Wed., Apr. 13 7:05 CLT - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS

GOALS | Alex Nylander - 15 | Scott Wilson & Zac Dalpe - 17

ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 15 | Logan Hutsko - 20

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 28 | Scott Wilson & Logan Hutsko - 28

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 54 | Kole Lind - 38

WINS | Alex D'Orio - 6 | Joey Daccord - 8

GAA | Alex D'Orio - 2.67 | Joey Daccord - 2.52

NEWS AND NOTES

WBS Penguins

MATT BARTKOWSKI is appearing in his 400th AHL game tonight.

P.O JOSEPH is tied for first among defensemen with eight goals and tied for 12th with 23 points.

JOSEPH has points in six of his past seven games (5+2=7)

ALEX D'ORIO is tied for 18th with a 2.67 GAA

Charlotte Checkers

Former Penguin SCOTT WILSON has points in 11 of his past 15 games (8+6=14)

KOLE LIND has 12 points (7+5) in his past 12 games.

LOGA HUTSKO is 11th in rookie scoring with 28 points (8+20)

COLE SCHWINDT is tied for 16th in rookie scoring with 25 points (11+14)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.