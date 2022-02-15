Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Nursing to Hold Salute to Nurses Night February 19

February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with Upstate Nursing to hold Salute to Nursing Night on Saturday, Feb. 19, when the team hosts the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

Any nursing professional who presents their badge can purchase a discounted $18 ticket for Saturday's game. Tickets to Salute to Nursing Night can be purchased at Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena behind Section 222 or at the arena box office.

Upstate Nursing is the largest Magnet-designated team of nursing professionals in the region. Upstate Medical University - named to Forbes' 2021 and 2022 lists of America's best large employers - offers nursing professionals unmatched opportunities to advance professionally - with the most nursing clinical specialties in CNY - and educationally, with generous tuition benefits to pursue advanced degrees and certifications at the region's only academic medical center.

If you're a nurse new to the profession or one who is more experienced, you can grow your career at Upstate. Upstate is the region's only Level 1 trauma center. Upstate has two hospitals (University and Community); a pediatric hospital (Golisano) and emergency department; a dedicated cancer center; a comprehensive stroke center; a heart institute; a neurological institute; a kidney and pancreas transplant program; and a verified burn center, among many other experiential opportunities.

Learn about available nursing positions at Upstate. Visit: www.upstate.edu/nursing/join.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

