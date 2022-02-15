Americans Bounce Islanders in OT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, opened a three-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans (24-15-3-2) on Tuesday night at Webster Bank Arena.

J.J. Peterka's second goal of the evening was the game-winner for Rochester, while Andy Andreoff and Paul Thompson both scored for the Islanders. Ken Appleby (0-3-3) made 27 saves.

It was the first time Bridgeport has dropped back-to-back contests since Jan. 1-2.

Peterka opened the scoring at 6:52 of the first period with a nifty move to create space and a quick finish past Appleby's blocker. He danced around one defender at the blue line, then skated past another player, creating a breakaway chance for himself. Peterka closed in and converted on a wrist shot for his 12th goal of the season.

Richard Panik had a terrific chance for the Islanders midway through the first period, making a clever move to find a shooting lane before ripping a chance off the crossbar. Cole Bardreau also had a golden opportunity on a shorthanded breakaway later in the period, but his backhand attempt was stopped by goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (7-6-1), who ended the night with 32 saves. Despite outshooting the Amerks 15-7 early on, Bridgeport went into the locker room trailing.

The equalizer came at 1:50 of the second period when Simon Holmstrom's pass from the right wing changed directions off an Amerks' stick, hit Andreoff's body, and deflected past Luukkonen. It was Andreoff's ninth goal of the season and fourth since Jan. 16th.

Rochester regained its advantage during a 5-on-3 power play that saw Brandon Biro convert at the 12:52 mark. After consecutive penalties six seconds apart between Panik (tripping) and Parker Wotherspoon (delay of game), Biro threw a shot to the front of the net that deflected in off a skate.

The Amerks led 2-1 at the second intermission, but Thompson's fifth goal of the season just 10 seconds into the third period kept Bridgeport's hopes alive. Almost immediately after a faceoff win at center ice, Jeff Kubiak raced in on a 2-on-1 and sent a back-door feed to Thompson, who was crashing from the right side. It was Bridgeport's quickest goal to begin a period all season.

The Islanders went to overtime for a 14th occasion this season (tied for most in the AHL), while Rochester went past regulation for the third time in its last three games. Peterka ended the contest at the 3:01 mark after sneaking in tight and beating Appleby between the pads.

Bridgeport went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a three-game homestand with Frontline Workers Night against the Hershey Bears this Saturday at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be seen online through AHLTV.

