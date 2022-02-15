Series Preview vs. Colorado: February 15 & 16

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 21-13-2-1. They rank fourth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 5-5-0-0.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 13th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and 5th amongst defensemen with 27 points in 32 games (5G, 22A). Out of defensemen, he snags the fifth spot for total assists with 22. Miromanov also has the most shots of the defensemen with 93 total shots.

Henderson and Colorado last met on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 in a two-game series with the teams splitting the series.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Eagles season record is currently 22-14-3-3. The Eagles rank fifth in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 6-3-0-1.

Forward Kiefer Sherwood leads the Eagles point leaders with 38 (19G, 19A). Sherwood ranks 13th overall in the AHL with his point total, and is number one in the league in total shots with 149.

Defenseman Jordan Gross is the AHL defensemen points leader with 35 (7G, 28A). His 28 assists put him at the top of the league in total assists by a defenseman.

Goaltender Justus Annunen is ranked 20th in the AHL in goaltender leaders, with a goals-against average of 2.68 in the 1836:16 minutes played. He has the fourth most goaltender wins in the AHL with 16.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Over the weekend, the Silver Knights traveled to Mechanics Bank Arena to take on the Bakersfield Condors. On Feb. 12, Henderson earned the most goals in franchise history with a total of seven goals. The first period began with a powerplay goal from Daniil Miromanov, followed with a snipe from Sven Baertschi and a wrister from Jonas Rondbjerg. The period ended with a fourth goal for the Silver Knights earned by Pavel Dorofeyev. Midway into the second period, the scoring continued with a goal from Reid Duke, and his second of the night followed in the third frame. Jake Leschyshyn capped off the night with the seventh goal of the game, solidifying the 7-5 win over the Condors.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 30 points (16G, 14A)

Daniil Miromanov: 27 points (5G, 22A)

Ben Jones: 23 points (15G, 8A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 23 points (12G, 11A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

