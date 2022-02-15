Syracuse Crunch Weekly

February 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH HIT ROADBLOCK IN LAVAL

The Crunch were swept in a three-game series at Place Bell in Laval while reaching the halfway point of the regular season in Week 18. Syracuse is 17-18-4-1 after Week 18 and the Crunch dropped down to sixth place in the North Division.

Their three-game series in Laval began on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss against the Rocket. Laval scored twice late in the third period to break open what was a close game throughout. The Crunch were poised to bounce back on Friday and brought a 1-0 lead into the third period before the Rocket rallied to tie the game and win, 2-1, in overtime. Syracuse peppered 39 shots on goal Saturday, but came up short in a 5-1 loss.

The Crunch will complete the first half of their home schedule this week as they host Laval and Rochester at Upstate Medical University Arena.

TOP PERFORMERS

Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont remained a consistent bright spot for the team despite their three losses in Laval. The veteran netted a goal Wednesday and Friday, accounting for half of the club's four tallies last week. Despite being held without a point on Saturday, Dumont's week gave him his third three-game goal scoring streak this season.

The 31-year-old leads the Crunch in goals (18) and points (33) while being one of two players, along with Ryan Jones, to skate in all 40 Crunch games this season. Dumont is two goals shy of matching his career high of 20 set in 2014-15. He is six games away from becoming the 165th player in AHL history to play in 600 career AHL games; he has 356 points (155g, 201a) in 594 AHL games.

***

Anthony Richard collected his first multi-point game as a member of the Crunch-and his third overall this season-in Wednesday's loss against the Rocket. He set up Dumont's goal in the first period and then fired home the team's scored goal 18 seconds into the third period to cap the two-point outing. The goal was his first with the Crunch; he now has three points (1g, 2a) in five games with the Crunch.

The forward was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Jimmy Huntington in a trade Feb. 1. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native has 155 points (80g, 75a) in 327 games with Milwaukee, Chicago and Syracuse with 15 points in 36 games.

UPDATED ATTENDANCE POLICY

The Syracuse Crunch have announced an updated attendance policy that removes all COVID-19 restrictions to enter the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The decision to lift the team's vaccine requirement follows New York State's announcement on Feb. 9 to rescind a mask mandate for indoor public venues. The new entry policy will go into effect for the Crunch's next home game on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Crunch organization continues to be a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and urges all fans and members of the Syracuse community to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at www.covid19.ongov.net/vaccine.

Additional information about the team's COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs.

UPCOMING: LAVAL, ROCHESTER

The Crunch are back home for a pair of home games in Week 19.

Syracuse plays a fourth straight game against the Laval Rocket as the teams cap off a busy two-week stretch. The home team has won all five games of the season series with the Crunch finishing 0-3-1-0 at Place Bell following last week's sweep. The Crunch can still win the season series by capturing the final three meetings, all slated for Syracuse.

The Crunch turn their attention to the Rochester Americans, who slipped to fourth behind Laval last week. The Amerks are 1-2-1-1 in their last five games and they are 0-0-1-1 in the first two games of a five-game road trip which concludes in Syracuse. The Crunch and Amerks have split their first six matches, with the Crunch winning three of the last four.

WEEK 18 RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 9 | Game 38 at Laval | L, 6-2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 7-11-7-25 PP: 0/2

Laval 2 2 2 - 6 Shots: 12-9-6-27 PP: 1/1

1st Period-Dumont 17 (Richard, Sustr), 17:37. 3rd Period-Richard 8 (Koepke), 0:18. . . . Miftakhov ND (12 shots-10 saves), Kaczperski 1-1-0 (14 shots-11 saves) A-500

Friday, Feb. 11 | Game 39 at Laval | OTL, 2-1

Syracuse 1 0 0 0 - 1 Shots: 7-5-8-0-20 PP: 0/2

Laval 0 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 9-7-9-2-27 PP: 0/5

1st Period-Dumont 18 (Sustr, Claesson), 14:19. . . . Miftakhov 4-7-3 (27 shots-25 saves) A-500

Saturday, Feb. 12 | Game 40 at Laval | L, 5-1

Syracuse 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 16-6-17-39 PP: 0/3

Laval 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 6-14-5-25 PP: 0/3

3rd Period-Hudon 16 (Fortier), 8:21. . . . Miftakhov 4-8-3 (24 shots-20 saves) A-500

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 19.6% (27-for-138) 13th (9th)

Penalty Kill 77.0% (107-for-139) 26th (T-27th)

Goals For 2.70 GFA (108) T-28th (23rd)

Goals Against 3.23 GAA (129) 23rd (21st)

Shots For 29.93 SF/G (1197) 14th (13th)

Shots Against 26.50 SA/G (1060) 4th (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 11.98 PIM/G (479) 22nd (20th)

Category Leader

Points 33 Dumont

Goals 18 Dumont

Assists 18 Barré-Boulet

PIM 53 Dumont

Plus/Minus +9 Sustr

Wins 6 Alnefelt

GAA 2.91 Miftakhov

Save % .894 Miftakhov

North Division

GP W L TL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 0.744 151 106 497 17-4-2-0 11-4-3-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 1-0

2. Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 0.625 120 119 503 10-5-1-1 11-7-1-0 7-2-1-0 4-0-1-0 1-1

3. Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 0.597 119 119 504 13-3-2-0 7-10-1-0 6-3-1-0 3-0-0-0 1-0

4. Rochester 43 23 15 3 2 51 0.593 151 152 508 13-6-2-1 10-9-1-1 4-4-1-1 1-0-1-1 2-2

5. Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 0.500 117 115 466 8-10-0-0 11-9-0-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 2-0

6. Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 0.488 108 129 479 9-8-0-1 8-10-4-0 3-6-1-0 0-2-1-0 1-1

