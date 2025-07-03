MISUNDERSTOOD? Why Wilfried Zaha Has Never Been Afraid of Change
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Wilfried Zaha, a player who has never been one to shy away from change or speak his mind, peels back the curtain on his life to finally answer the question: is he misunderstood?
