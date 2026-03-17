MISSED Penalty for Miami?! Last-Minute PK Wins It for D.C. United: Instant Replay

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Was Miami denied a penalty?!

A potential handball in the box sparks debate.

On this episode of Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down a potential handball by Charlotte's Harry Toffolo that wasn't called on the field-and explains why it didn't meet the "clear and obvious" threshold for review.

Plus, we dive into the late-game-winning penalty that gave D.C. United all three points.

Two massive moments. Big implications. Did the officials get it right?







Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2026

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