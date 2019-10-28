Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Gerry Mayhew to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mayhew, 26, was recalled by Minnesota on Oct. 13 and scored a goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 15 at Toronto, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. He recorded two goals, a plus-two rating and nine shots on goal in six games with Minnesota. Mayhew has tallied six points (3g, 3a) and a plus-5 rating in four games with Iowa this season.

He registered career highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), penalty minutes (51), power-play goals (9), shorthanded goals (2), plus/minus rating (plus-15) and shots on goal (205) in 71 games with Iowa last season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., led the team in goals, plus/minus rating and shots on goal (ninth in the AHL), ranked T-1st in SHG, second in points, T-2nd in PPG, third in assists and fourth in PIM. Mayhew also led the team in goals (second in the AHL), scoring and shots on goal (32) during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He has tallied 105 points (52g, 53a), 99 PIM, 12 PPG, six GWG and two SHG in 164 AHL contests with Iowa (2016-19). Mayhew signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on May 10, 2019.

