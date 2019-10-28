Ottawa Reassigns Beaudin and Chlapik to Belleville

October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forwards JC Beaudin and Filip Chlapik to the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin made his NHL debut on Oct. 23 and played three games for Ottawa without recording a point. He has also played two games for Belleville going pointless.

Chlapik was recalled Sunday morning by Ottawa and played in their win over San Jose last night. He has an assist in two games with Ottawa and a goal in six appearances with Belleville.

Belleville are back in action on Friday when they host the Toronto Marlies. Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.