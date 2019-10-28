Wolf Pack Weekly, October 28-November 3

The Wolf Pack (8-0-0-1, 17 pts.) are one point short of the best nine-game start in franchise history, after sweeping their first three-game weekend of the season. On Friday night at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack trailed the Laval Rocket 1-0 going into the final two minutes of regulation time, before Nick Ebert's first Wolf Pack goal tied the game with 1:37 left and goaltender Igor Shesterkin headed to the bench for an extra attacker. Then, Danny O'Regan scored his first goal in a Wolf Pack uniform with 41.4 seconds left in overtime, for a 2-1 win. On Saturday night the Wolf Pack finished a season-opening stretch of seven out of eight games at home with a 4-1 win over Bridgeport, scoring the last four goals of the game, including three in a span of 2:36 in the second period, after the Sound Tigers had struck first. O'Regan again led the way, with a goal and an assist. The Wolf Pack prevailed over their in-state rivals again on Sunday in Bridgeport, in the second half of a home-and-home, with their fourth overtime win of the season, a 2-1 triumph. Darren Raddysh's first goal of the season was the winner, at 2:25 of OT.

This week:

The Wolf Pack head out on their only Canadian road trip of the season, continuing a run of four straight and six out of eight on the road. The Laval Rocket will host the Wolf Pack at Place Bell for games Wednesday night (7:00 PM faceoff) and Friday (7:30), and then it's on to Belleville for a 7:00 date with the Senators on Saturday night.

Wednesday, October 30 at the Laval Rocket (Montreal) at Place Bell, 7:00 PM

- This is the second of four games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket, and the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams in the Rocket's three-year history. After Friday night's overtime win in Hartford, the Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-1 all time against Laval, and they have lost both of their previous visits to Place Bell.

- Rookie forward Ryan Poehling scored the Rocket's only goal, a second-period power-play tally, in Friday night's contest at the XL Center. He is tied for second on the Laval club in goals, with 3-2-5 in ten games.

- After Friday's overtime defeat, the Rocket snapped an 0-2-1-0 drought with a 3-2 shootout win at Providence on Saturday night, improving to 4-5-1-0 for nine points.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Friday, November 1 at the Laval Rocket (Montreal) at Place Bell, 7:30 PM

- The Rocket are 2-3-0-0 through their first five home games on the year, and the Wolf Pack have two overtime wins to show for their two away outings thus far.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, November 2 at the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at CAA Arena, 7:00 PM

- The Senators (3-5-0-0, 6 pts.) have won two of their last three games, after losses in four of their first five.

- Drake Batherson, an AHL All-Rookie selection last season who led the Senators in points and assists (22-40-62 in 59 GP) in 2018-19, is back atop the team points list this year, with 3-7-10 in seven games.

- This is the first of two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and Senators, and the Wolf Pack's only visit of the year to Belleville. In 2018-19 the Wolf Pack were 1-0-1-0 in two games vs. the Senators, including a 4-3 win October 19 in their one trip to the CAA Arena.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

Tuesday, October 29, 9:00 AM, Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane,

East Hartford, CT

Sonar, the Wolf Pack's iconic mascot and 11-time Hartford Mascot Marathon champion, will join local youngsters in a lap around the Rentschler Field parking complex for the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Thursday, October 31, 11:15 AM, Travelers Insurance Co., 1 Tower Square, Hartford

Sonar suits up in his werewolf costume and joins Travelers for a Halloween fundraiser on behalf of United Way.

Recent Transactions:

Ty Ronning - reassigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers from Maine (ECHL) October 24.

Vitali Kravtsov - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL) October 27.

Pack Tracks:

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is Friday, November 8, when they entertain the Hershey Bears for a 7:15 PM start. Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

The Wolf Pack's home game Saturday, November 9, when the Belleville Senators visit the XL Center for a 7:30 PM faceoff, will feature the Wolf Pack's annual "Teddy Bear Toss". Fans are invited to bring soft toys to the game, and fling them on to the ice when the Wolf Pack score their first goal. All the toys collected will be donated to Operation ELF and Toys for Tots.

On Saturday, November 16, when the Wolf Pack battle the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM, it's "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack will be teaming up with Hockey Fights Cancer to support those who are battling cancer, and their families. Also, the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack lanyard, courtesy of CM Concessions.

The Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game is coming up Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM. Lots of educational fun will be on tap throughout the day, and for information on bringing a school group to the Edu-Skate game, contact the Wolf Pack ticket office at (860) 722-9426.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is the "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home date is November 20, the 11:00 AM "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game vs. the Syracuse Crunch.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

