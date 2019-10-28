Jets Recall Logan Shaw from Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Oct. 28, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Logan Shaw from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forward Mason Appleton on injured reserve.

Shaw, 27, played in the first eight Moose games this season and leads the team with three goals and shares the team lead with five points (3G, 2A). The product of Glace Bay, N.S. played 70 AHL games in 2018-19 between the Moose and the San Diego Gulls and he led Manitoba with 27 goals. Shaw, Florida's third round pick (76th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, has played 180 games for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, and Montreal Canadiens and recorded 31 points (12G, 19A).

Logan Shaw

Center

Born Oct 5 1992 -- Glace Bay, NS

Height 6.03 -- Weight 214 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2008-09 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 49 5 3 8 22 -5 8 0 0 0 0

2009-10 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 67 9 15 24 31 11 5 0 0 0 4

2010-11 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 68 26 20 46 37 -18 4 0 1 1 4

2011-12 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 37 14 12 26 27 -18 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 23 6 9 15 19 -5 11 6 5 11 12

2012-13 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 67 26 42 68 37 30 11 3 5 8 8

2013-14 San Antonio Rampage AHL 46 1 7 8 24 -9

2013-14 Cincinnati Cyclones ECHL 20 8 10 18 8 5 24 5 1 6 4

2014-15 San Antonio Rampage AHL 69 13 12 25 25 3 2 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Portland Pirates AHL 19 11 3 14 4 0 3 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Florida Panthers NHL 53 5 2 7 13 -7 3 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Springfield Thunderbirds AHL 13 4 2 6 2 -1

2016-17 San Diego Gulls AHL 2 0 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Anaheim Ducks NHL 55 3 7 10 10 3 9 0 0 0 4

2017-18 Anaheim Ducks NHL 42 2 6 8 4 -1

2017-18 Montreal Canadiens NHL 30 2 4 6 8 -5

2018-19 San Diego Gulls AHL 7 2 3 5 6 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 63 27 19 46 38 -25 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 8 3 2 5 4 0

NHL Totals 180 12 19 31 35 12 0 0 0 4

