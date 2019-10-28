Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 28

WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, October 25: Manitoba 1 at Grand Rapids 4

The Moose fell 4-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Jansen Harkins scored the lone goal for the Moose with the assists credited to Joona Luoto and Johnathan Kovacevic. Matt Puempel scored a hat trick and Joe Veleno added his first AHL goal in the Griffins 4-1 victory. The Moose outshot the Griffins 37-22 in their loss.

Saturday, October 26: Manitoba 0 at Chicago 4

The Moose were defeated by the Chicago Wolves 4-0 on Saturday night. Former Moose forward Tye McGinn scored the first goal of the game for Chicago with the assists credited to Lucas Elvenes and Gage Quinney. Jake Leschyshyn, Patrick Brown and Quinney added a goal each in the Wolves victory. Adam Carlson collected 15 saves in Manitoba's loss.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs Grand Rapids Griffins**

Saturday, Nov. 2

2 p.m. CT vs Grand Rapids Griffins*

Sunday, Nov. 3

2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose face the Grand Rapids Griffins in back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday, with puck drop for both games scheduled for 2 p.m. The Moose host their second annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, Nov. 2 and host their fifth annual Share The Warmth game on Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets are available here.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw 8 3 2 5 4 0

17 Seth Griffith 8 1 4 5 4 -1

26 Jansen Harkins 8 2 1 3 12 -1

5 Cameron Schilling 8 2 1 3 2 -3

4 Johnathan Kovacevic 5 1 2 3 8 3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 1-5-0-0 3.21 0.898 0

31 Adam Carlson 0-2-0-0 3.52 0.863 0

MOOSE NOTES

Adding Another

Jansen Harkins scored his second goal of the season on Friday night against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Harkins' tally was the first goal allowed by Calvin Pickard in more than two games worth of action. The centreman has collected three points (2G, 1A) in eight games. Harkins has posted all of his points on the road. The North Vancouver, B.C. product is tied for second on the Moose with 18 shots on goal this season.

That's One

Joona Luoto tallied his first point in the North American professional ranks on Friday night in Grand Rapids. The point came as an assist on Jansen Harkins' third period marker. It took the forward five games to reach the milestone. Back in Europe, Luoto has 38 points (21G, 17A) to his name in 129 SM-Liiga games. The Tampere, Finland native made his professional debut with Tappara at the age of 19. Luoto signed a three-year entry level contract with the Winnipeg Jets this past summer.

Milestone Moments

JC Lipon and Cameron Schilling are both set to hit AHL milestones in the matchups on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Lipon will play in his 400th career AHL game on Friday, Nov. 2 while Schilling will play in his 500th career AHL game on Sunday Nov. 3. Lipon has posted 193 points (68G, 125A) through 399 games in his AHL career. The forward has spent his entire professional career within the Winnipeg Jets organization. Lipon's first two AHL seasons were spent with the St. John's IceCaps and he has played for the Moose ever since. Schilling has posted 162 points (40G, 122A) throughout 499 career AHL games. The defenceman has spent time with the Moose, Rockford IceHogs, Ontario Reign and Hershey Bears throughout his AHL career.

Shoot Your Shot

Despite falling 4-1 on Friday in Grand Rapids, the Moose outshot the Griffins by a 37-22 margin. The 37 shots were the most by Manitoba in a game so far this season, eclipsing the 36 registered by the Moose on Oct. 5 in Texas. In their first eight games of the season, the Moose have been very consistent period-to-period, recording 76 total shots in the first, 74 in the second and 74 in the third. Throughout Friday and Saturday's matchups, the Moose outshot their opponents 62-40.

Who's Trending?

JC Lipon will appear in his 400th career AHL game on Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. In the 2019-20 season, Lipon has posted two points (1G, 1A) in eight games. Lipon posted his points on home ice, both of which he collected in consecutive games against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. The Regina, SK product is tied for second on the Moose with 18 shots on goal this season.

