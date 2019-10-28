P-Bruins Recall Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators
October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forwards Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Conway, a native of Basingstoke, Great Britain, has scored seven goals in five games played with Atlanta this year. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Conway spent the last three seasons playing for Providence College, where he recorded 40 goals and 35 assists for 75 points in 119 games.
Koppanen has played in five games with Atlanta this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points. The Tampere, Finland, native has played 56 career games in the American Hockey League and scored four goals. Koppanen was drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins and made his 2019-20 season debut with Providence on October 13 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
