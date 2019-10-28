Roadrunners Weekly: October 28

CURRENT RECORD:

6-1-0-0 - .857 Win Percentage

(1st - Pacific Division, 1st - Western Conference, 4th - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday vs. Chicago - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Wednesday vs. Chicago - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday @ Stockton - 6 p.m. (Stockton Arena)

Sunday @ San Jose - 4 p.m. (SAP Center)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

3-1 Win vs. Iowa (Friday)

2-1 Overtime Win vs. Iowa (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Forward Lane Pederson extended his personal goal streak to six games, matching a franchise record, by scoring in both of the team's wins on Friday and Saturday. His eight goals now ranked second among all AHL skaters.

Defenseman Jordan Gross' fulfilled the role of overtime hero on Saturday by netting the game-winner and moving the club's current win streak to five games. The second-year skater has factored in on three of the team's four game-winning goals thus far this home stretch.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov won his second game in his second start by turning away 42 of 43 shots in the team's victory Saturday.

THEY SAID IT:

"[Our locker room] is feeling really good. Every point is so tough to come by in this league, so when you can get them, you have to be happy about it and try and keep it going." - Jordan Gross said post-game of the team's five game win streak Saturday.

"I don't get into streaks. You can look at it, you can talk about it, but we reset every day. Every day is a new day. If we have that mentality then it helps us keep that process and in terms of how we are going about our business." -Head Coach Jay Varady continuing to preach his day-by-day mentality to keep the team even despite their successes.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team practiced in Tucson Monday and following the midweek set of games will depart for Friday for a weekend set in California.

Through four games the Roadrunners are the only team in the Western Conference with no losses of any kind on home ice.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Super Group Night - Tuesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. against Chicago

$12 Tickets are available on Ticketmaster with the promo code TUESDAY.

Fans who attended Saturday's win over Iowa can receive a buy one - get one ticket offer at the Tucson Convention Center box office.

Halloween Trick or Treating - Wednesday, October 30 at 7 p.m. against Chicago

The first 500 kids will receive a Roadrunners Trick-or-Treat bag!

A costume contest will take place and the grand winner will receive an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

$2 Hot Dogs, every Wednesday game!

ON-THE-AIR:

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests will NOT air this week due to other local programming.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Forward Conor Garland continues to have a successful start to the season with five goals in his first ten games.

Defenseman Aaron Ness is expected to make his season debut for the Coyotes tonight in Buffalo.

