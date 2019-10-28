Two Players Recalled by NY Rangers, Two Recalled from Maine

October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's roster:

Recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:

Forwards (1): Filip Chytil

Defensemen (1): Ryan Lindgren

Recalled by the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL):

Forwards (1): Lewis Zerter-Gossage

Defensemen (1): Jeff Taylor

The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of four straight road games this Wednesday night, October 30, with a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Laval Rocket at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. All of the action can be heard live on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com, and video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The Wolf Pack's next home game is Friday, November 8, when they host the Hershey Bears at the XL Center. Faceoff is 7:15, and once again this season, all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games feature $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

