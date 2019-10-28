Amerks Weekly

October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





EARNING POINTS EARLY ON

Rochester have earned 12 out of a possible 18 points through its first nine games of the season. All but two have been one-goal games, including three wins beyond regulation. The Amerks are one of only two AHL teams (Hartford) this year to appear in at least five games that have been decided in overtime and are one of just two teams (Colorado) to have won two games in overtime as well as a shootout.

THOMPSON TORMENTING THE OPPOSITION

Despite being held off the scoresheet three times so far this season, Tage Thompson has totaled 19 points (12+7) over his last 20 games with the Amerks dating back to last season, including the two goals he scored in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. More impressively, Thompson has scored 10 goals in just 17 career regular-season games with Rochester, surpassing the total he set over a 30-game stint with the San Antonio Rampage during his rookie season in 2017-18. The third-year pro leads the team with four goals and eight points through his first nine games of the season and enters the week leading the AHL with 41 shots.

RED-HOT REMOND: THE SEQUEL

The start of the 2019-20 season is just a different chapter in the same story for veteran defenseman Zach Redmond, who's currently tied for fifth in scoring amongst all AHL blueliners after averaging nearly a point-per-game through his first eight games of the season, including the game-tying goal with 13 seconds remaining in Rochester's shootout win at Hartford back on Oct. 13. The reigning Eddie Shore Award winner and two-time AHL All-Star has collected eight points (1+7) in his last 13 games dating back to last season. His six assists tie for fourth in the league among blueliners.

"JUST SCORING" DEA

Coming off his first four-point effort since Apr. 6, 2019 Saturday night in Syracuse, forward Jean-Sebastien Dea is tied with Thompson for the team lead in goals (4) while his seven points are tied for second through the first nine games of the season. Dea, who scored the tying goal to start the third period as well as the game-tying tally with 13 seconds left in regulation Saturday, also earned the secondary assist on Lawrence Pilut's overtime winner. Dating back to last season, Dea has recorded 14 points (7+7) over his last 14 AHL contests.

American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019

