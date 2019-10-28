Sens to Wear CADPAT Themed Jerseys for Military Appreciation
October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators will wear specialty military jerseys on Nov. 2 for the first time ever when the Sens host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Military Appreciation.
The Senators will wear the commemorative jersey in-game as a tribute to all current and former military members and features the Canadian military's official Canadian Disruptive Pattern (CADPAT) colour scheme. The jersey also features the 'Support Our Troops' yellow ribbon on both shoulders. The Sens proudly worked alongside the Department of National Defence in the creation of the jersey.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the game-worn jerseys through three different avenues: an in-game silent auction, in-game raffle and an online auction. The online auction be can be accessed.
Additionally, more than 1,000 former and current military members and their families will be present through the support of Williams Hotels, local businesses through the teams 'Adopt a Squadron' initiative as well as tickets sponsored by the Belleville Senators.
Saturday's game will feature a special pre-game ceremony and ceremonial faceoff featuring The Canadian Forces Postal Unit (CFPU), The Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre (CAAWC) 436 Transport Squadron and 8 Air Maintenance Squadron (8 AMS). The evening's national anthems will be performed by the Canadian Military Wives Choir Trenton.
Furthermore, the Sens will also sell Belleville Senators Support the Troops t-shirts in-game for $10. Fans can also get the t-shirt with a game ticket as part of our military appreciation ticket offer.
All funds raised through the Sens' game-worn military jersey sales and 'Support the Troops' t-shirts will be donated back to the Support the Troops with the money being assigned locally in the Bay of Quinte.
Tickets for Saturday's game are still available. To take advantage of our Military Appreciation ticket offer or for more information regarding our Adopt a Squadron initiative, please click here.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019
- Sens to Wear CADPAT Themed Jerseys for Military Appreciation - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Reassigns Larocque, Recalls Anderson - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 28 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Announced - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 28-November 3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Recall Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Gain Four from Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- San Antonio's Nathan Walker Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Nathan Walker Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - San Antonio Rampage
- Jets Recall Logan Shaw from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Ottawa Reassigns Beaudin and Chlapik to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- KORN and Breaking Benjamin to Kick off 2020 Tour at PPL Center on January 23 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Recall de Haas, Fitzgerald and Strome from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.