Wolves Gain Four from Vegas

October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that defensemen Nic Hague and Jake Bischoff, center Nicolas Roy and goaltender Garret Sparks have been returned on loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. The quartet joins the Wolves for games Tuesday and Wednesday at Tucson.

The 20-year-old Hague made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 during Vegas' 5-1 win at San Jose and has posted two assists in eight games this season. He also helped the Wolves defeat the Texas Stars on Oct. 23. Hague produced 13 goals and 19 assists in 75 regular-season games with the Wolves last year before adding four goals and seven assists in 22 Calder Cup contests.

Bischoff, 25, made his NHL debut for Vegas on Oct. 19 and delivered a +1 plus/minus rating, two hits and two blocked shots in a 3-0 win at Pittsburgh. Bischoff appeared in four games for the Golden Knights. He has been a fixture on the Wolves' blue line since the start of the 2017-18 season and boasts nine goals and 27 assists in 130 regular-season games.

Roy, 22, scored his first NHL goal Sunday night in his Vegas debut to help the Golden Knights earn a 5-2 win over Anaheim. Acquired in the offseason from the Carolina Hurricanes organization, Roy helped the Charlotte Checkers win the 2019 Calder Cup Finals. He has played in three games for the Wolves this season.

Sparks rejoins the Wolves after making a relief appearance for Vegas on Oct. 25. In five games for the Wolves this season, the 26-year-old Elmhurst resident owns a 2-2-1 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

In conjunction with these moves, Vegas has reassigned rookie goaltender Dylan Ferguson to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets while the Wolves have released defenseman Cliff Watson from his player tryout contract (PTO).

The Wolves start a five-game road trip at 9 p.m. Tuesday against the Tucson Roadrunners. The team returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, for the start of Military Appreciation Weekend. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.