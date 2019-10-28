Colorado Reassigns Larocque, Recalls Anderson
October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Sasha Larocque to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies while recalling defenseman Josh Anderson from Utah. Anderson has appeared in one game with the Eagles this season after posting seven points in 55 games with the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. The 21 year-old was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Larocque has yet to make his professional debut after concluding a four-year career at Ohio State University.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, November 1st at 8:00pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
