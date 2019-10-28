Nathan Walker Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

October 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







San Antonio Rampage forward Nathan Walker

(San Antonio Rampage) San Antonio Rampage forward Nathan Walker(San Antonio Rampage)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced today that Rampage forward Nathan Walker has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27.

Walker, 25, posted consecutive three-point games over the weekend against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching two goals and an assist on Friday and then tallying a goal and two assists on Saturday.

A third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2014, Walker ranks tied for fourth in the AHL with seven goals and tied for second with 12 points in eight games. In his first season in San Antonio, the Cardiff, Wales native has recorded two multi-goal games and four multi-point games, and he is tied for the league lead with four power play goals.

Walker has appeared in 308 career AHL games with San Antonio and the Hersey Bears, collecting 67 goals and 152 points. In 12 NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers, Walker has one goal and one assist. He was the first Australian to score a goal in the NHL and the first Australian to win the Stanley Cup.

Walker becomes the 13th player in Rampage history to earn Player of the Week honors, and the first since goaltender Jordan Binnington during the 2018-19 season.

The Rampage road trip continues Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center with San Antonio's first meeting of the season with the Rockford IceHogs. Puck-drop is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.