San Antonio's Nathan Walker Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Antonio Rampage forward Nathan Walker has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 27, 2019.

Walker notched three goals and three assists for six points in San Antonio's two-game weekend visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

On Friday night, Walker scored twice and added an assist as the Rampage rallied from two goals down for a 5-3 victory over the Penguins. And in Saturday's rematch, Walker scored again and tallied two more assists as San Antonio erased another deficit to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss. Walker was also on the ice for all five of the Rampage's power-play goals on the weekend as San Antonio went 5-for-10 with the man advantage.

Walker is currently tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in eight games for San Antonio, leading the Rampage in goals, points, plus/minus (+6), power-play goals (four) and game-winners (two) thus far. Born in Cardiff, Wales, and raised in Sydney, Australia, Walker has totaled 67 goals and 85 assists for 152 points in 308 AHL games over seven seasons with San Antonio and Hershey. A third-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Walker also has one goal and one assist in 12 career NHL games with Washington and Edmonton, and made his NHL playoff debut during Washington's run to the 2018 Stanley Cup championship. Walker signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Blues on July 1, 2019.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Walker will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Rampage home game.

