KORN and Breaking Benjamin to Kick off 2020 Tour at PPL Center on January 23

Allentown, PA - Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rock band Breaking Benjamin today announced their epic tour set for 2020. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city outing will kick off January 23 at PPL Center and make stops in Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland, and more, before wrapping March 1 in Fresno, CA.

Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests BONES UK will also join the tour on all dates.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1 at 12:00 p.m. at the QNB Box Office, PPLCenter.com, or by phone at 610-347-TIXX [8499].

