MESSI the MENTOR: the Advice He Gave His 19-Year-Old Rosario Teammate
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
"I wanted to experience this league..."
The surprise breakout star of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, 19-year-old Rosario native, Mateo Silvetti, reveals how Messi's mentorship is shaping his career-and what it's like to chase greatness, compete for a championship, and the hopes of earning one final piece of silverware for global legends like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
