Melee Scores Twice as Petes Fall in Sudbury

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Aiden Young

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Emmah Cacciotti)

(Sudbury, ON) - On Friday, October 4, the Peterborough Petes headed to Sudbury for the first time this season to take on the Sudbury Wolves. The Wolves won the game by a score of 5-2.

Jonathan Melee scored both goals for the Petes, while Braydon McCallum, Adam Levac (first OHL point), and Grayden Strohack each had an assist. Liam Sztuska made his season debut in net, stopping 27/32 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (SH) - Jonathan Melee (1), Assist - Braydon McCallum (2)

Sudbury Goal - Kocha Delic (1), Assists - Kieron Walton (3), Rowan Henderson (1)

Second Period:

Sudbury Goal - Gavin Ewles (1), Assist - Hudson Chitaroni (1)

Sudbury Goal (PP) - Hudson Chitaroni (1), Assists - Tayjon Street (1), Luca Blonda (1)

Third Period:

Sudbury Goal (PP) - Chase Coughlan (3), Assists - Nick DeAngelis (2), Kieron Walton (4)

Peterborough Goal - Jonathan Melee (2), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Grayden Strohack (1)

Sudbury Goal (PP) - Nick DeAngelis (3), Assist - Donovan McCoy (3), Kieron Walton (5)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 10, when they host the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Fans can get tickets. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

