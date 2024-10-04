67's Acquire Pick from Greyhounds for Charlie Hilton
October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, today, in exchange for sending forward Charlie Hilton to the Soo Greyhounds.
"We thank Charlie for his contributions to the 67's during the 2023-24 season," said General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him success in his future endeavours."
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
2027 Fifth Round Pick (Soo)
To Soo:
LW Charlie Hilton
Hilton, 18, was selected in the 14th round, 270th overall, by Ottawa in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The Oshawa, Ontario native went on to suit up in 32 games during the 2023-24 season, posting 4 goals and 3 assists, for 7 points.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- The Bulldogs Road Ahead for a Western Weekend - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Set to Host Flint Firebirds in Friday Night Showdown at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Windsor Spitfires Reassign F Max Brocklehurst - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Day: Game 3, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Get Early Rematch in Sarnia Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- 67's Acquire Pick from Greyhounds for Charlie Hilton - Ottawa 67's
- Hounds Add Hilton from 67's - Soo Greyhounds
- Generals Host IceDogs Looking for Success with Barlow on Roster - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.