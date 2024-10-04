67's Acquire Pick from Greyhounds for Charlie Hilton

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, today, in exchange for sending forward Charlie Hilton to the Soo Greyhounds.

"We thank Charlie for his contributions to the 67's during the 2023-24 season," said General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him success in his future endeavours."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

2027 Fifth Round Pick (Soo)

To Soo:

LW Charlie Hilton

Hilton, 18, was selected in the 14th round, 270th overall, by Ottawa in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The Oshawa, Ontario native went on to suit up in 32 games during the 2023-24 season, posting 4 goals and 3 assists, for 7 points.

