Generals Host IceDogs Looking for Success with Barlow on Roster

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals look to bounce back from a loss in their recent Home Opener against the 67's when they take on the Niagara IceDogs tonight.

It was going well for the Gens as they carried a 3-1 lead into the third last Sunday, but they saw that slip away as the Ottawa 67's chipped away before getting the win in overtime. Oshawa, still down a few bodies, played three games in three days picking up a trio of points, and going 1-1-1-0 to start the season.

The IceDogs have started their season winning both of the games the team has played beating the 67's before taking down the Frontencas.

Oshawa split the two-game series home and home with Niagara last season, but it was the Gens getting a 6-0 win last time out.

Oshawa got things started early and made sure not to lighten off the gas in that one as they opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game as Luke Torrance found the back of the net.

That pressure was sustained right into the final minute of the game when it was Calum Ritchie scoring in the last minute of the game to make it 6-0.

After falling 4-3 to the IceDogs, on the road provided a much-needed spark for the Generals the team rattled off 15 straight wins on their way to locking up the first-place spot in the Eastern Conference.

Making his return to the Oshawa Generals lineup and recently named the 72nd captain is defenceman and 2024 Toronto Maple Leafs first-round draft pick Ben Danford. The third-year D-man was a big part of the Gens deep playoff push last season showing a lot of grit to play through injuries and have a winning impact.

Picking up right where he left off last season and now wearing an 'A', Matthew Buckley has scored three goals in three games while also adding a pair of assists. Last season, Buckley finished the season in second on the team in goals reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his OHL career.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

Making his Oshawa Generals debut, Colby Barlow is looking to bring even more offence to a Gens team that already has a lot of top-end talent. Last season Barlow had 58 points in 50 games, of those points 40 were goals making it his second 40-plus goal season in the OHL.

Play to Watch: Niagara

On the IceDoges bench, it has been Andrei Loshko leading the charge picking up five points in the team's first two games including a pair of goals and a trio of helpers.

Tonight's game will be aired on Rogers TV, CHL TV, and live broadcast on Oshawa Generals Radio.

