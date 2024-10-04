Spirit Get Early Rematch in Sarnia Friday Night

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (2-0-1-0) faceoff against the Sarnia Sting (1-1-0-0) on Friday, October 4th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw hosted the Sarnia Sting for their second home game of the season on September 28th. Sarnia would score first in this one, but the Spirit took over as they went on to score six unanswered goals. Michael Misa continued his hot start, adding two more goals bringing his total to 7 in just three games. Liam Storch, Joey Willis, Ethan Hay and Lincoln Moore would all get their first goals of the season. Saginaw made a statement winning by a final score of 6-1 and finishing their opening week of play with five out of six possible points.

Sarnia last played against the Spirit at the Dow Event Center on September 28th where they would find themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided game. Newly acquired Kaeden Johnston would start the scoring at 7:53 in the first period which was his third goal in two games. Goaltender Evan Maillet made 38 saves in his first OHL start.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa has done something not done in Spirit history until this year- score seven goals in his first three games of the year. The best start prior to Misa was Michal Birner's six tallies in the first three games of 2005-06. Misa, in his draft eligible season, is tied for the league lead in points with eight and is first in goals with seven. Misa has scored multiple goals in every game so far this season and will look to continue that streak tonight. Newcomer Kristian Epperson is starting his first season off strong. Epperson his second on the team in points (1G, 3A) and has the best plus-minus (+4) on the team. He tallied one assist last time against Sarnia and he will look to add to his numbers against them tonight. Spirit rookie Brody Najim played minor hockey for the Lambton Jr. Sting program. He is expected to make his first appearance in his hometown tonight.

For Sarnia, Kaedon Johnston is still the guy to watch. Acquired at the beginning of the season from London, Johnston has three goals in two games and scored the solo goal against Saginaw on Saturday. He leads the Sting in points (3G, 1A) and looks to add to that number tonight. Alessandro Di Iorio was the second overall selection in this past year's OHL Priority Selection and is still looking for his first points after opening weekend. Di Iorio has gotten plentiful ice time in the early goings of the year, and was a point-per-game player in the preseason for the Sting (3G-2A-5P, 5GP). At 6'1", 175lbs, Di Iorio's build gives him a leg up on many of the rookies in the OHL.

Saginaw's NHL drafted players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL drafted players-:

Lukas Fischer (STL)

