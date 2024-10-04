Hounds Add Hilton from 67's

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this afternoon an addition to the club's roster in a deal with the Eastern Conference's Ottawa 67's.

In the transaction the Hounds receive 6.05, 212lb forward Charlie Hilton in exchange of a 5th Round Pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

Hilton, a native of Oshawa ON, appeared in both games for Ottawa to start this season while one year ago (2023-24) the 18-year old appeared in 34 games for the barber-poles recording 4 goals and 3 assists.

Last month Charlie was one of eleven players invited to the 2024 Prospects Challenge as a member of the NHL's Boston Bruins.

Previously after being drafted in the 14th Round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection he played 2022-23 with the Oshawa Generals U18 AAA club and led their scoring with 23 goals and 22 assists (45 points) in 32 regular season games to go along with 77 PIM.

Hilton is expected to make his Greyhounds' debut tonight when they travel to Guelph against the Storm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.