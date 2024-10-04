Rossetto Scores First OHL Goal; Dogs Fall 5-3 to Attack

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs played host to the Owen Sound Attack at the Brantford Civic Centre for the only time this season. Friday also marked the beginning of Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Scotiabank. Kicking off the afternoon Bulldogs Assistant Coaches Laura Fortino and Vince Laise hosted a Girls Minor Hockey Clinic to shine a light on aspiring young female players and help develop their skills. The Bulldogs got out of the gates slow in the opening frame, finding themselves trapped in the defensive zone with mounting pressure from the Attack.

David Egorov stepped to the forefront, picking up where he left off on Saturday against Oshawa turning aside 14 shots in the opening period. The Bulldogs funneled 8 to the goal of Carter George, with the best opportunity a right-wing rush from Nick Lardis that was sticked aside, leaving us scoreless through 20 minutes.

Rafik Varosyan opened the second period scoring a goal, his first in the OHL, off a left wing rush just 50-seconds into the frame. Looking to put a bit of a charge into his mates, Noah Roberts dropped the gloves with Owen Sound's Elliot Arnett that saw the Bulldogs veteran get the better of. The Bulldogs looked to stay on the front foot with traffic and shots to Carter George's goal but the Attack netminder continued to turn aside the hosts' offense. With just 24.6 seconds left in the middle frame, Owen Sound's newcomer Tristan Delisle recorded his 1st with the Attack & 2nd of the season with a low angle shot that just caught the inside of the far post giving the visitors a 2-0. The Bulldogs answered back before the frame was out. Ben Radley sent the puck to the right wing where Nikolas Rossetto took a heavy hit to make the play to Josh Avery over the Owen Sound line. In a two-on-one, Avery kept the puck through the right circle and rifled a shot past George for his 1st of the season cutting the lead to 2-1 at 19:54.

The Bulldogs started the third strong as Nikolas Rossetto started the play in his own zone and finished it at the other end. On a right wing drive, Rossetto left the puck for Calvin Crombie and sprinted middle. Crombie drew the defender and saucered the puck middle for Rossetto who collected and fired bar down for his 1st OHL goal at 1:51. At 8:09 Sam McCue stuck the Attack back infront, tipping a Gabriel Smith left point shot past David Egorov to give Owen Sound back the lead 3-2. Harry Nansi was next, after a defensive zone turnover, Nansi took the puck through the left circle and beat Egorov far side at 9:55 for his 1st in the OHL, bubbing the Attack lead back to a pair at 4-2. The hosts wouldn't give up and cut back into the lead at 11:43 with Zakary Lavoie carrying on the right side through neutral ice, into the right circle in the Attack zone and sneaking a shot over George's shoulder and under the crossbar for his 1st of the season making it a 4-3 game. Despite the Bulldogs best efforts to get the game back to level, including nearly 1:30 of 6-on-5 time, Bruce McDonald was able to hop on the puck in neutral ice and send it into an empty Brantford net to seal a 5-3 Owen Sound win.

Girls Hockey Weekend concludes at the Brantford Civic Centre on Saturday, October 5th as the Bulldogs host a double header. First at 1:00pm, the Brantford Ice Cats will host the Windsor Wildcats in a U18 AA game, with free admission, followed by the Brantford Bulldogs hosting the Windsor Spitfires and 2024 1st overall selection Ethan Belchetz at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.